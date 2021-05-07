Darlington Raceway set for first of 2 NASCAR weekends

FILE – In this May 17, 2020, file photo, the grandstands are empty at Darlington Raceway before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Darlington, S.C. Darlington Raceway officials are excited about hosting the first of two scheduled NASCAR weekends, something the track hadn’t featured since 2004. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The old, country track holds races for NASCAR’s top three series this weekend, capped by the Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 on Sunday.

Darlington will also host another NASCAR series Labor Day Weekend.

There were times since losing its second race the track dubbed “Lady In Black” seemed close to extinction.

But officials at Darlington leaders and NASCAR, which now owns the track, have worked the past two decades to modernize the track.