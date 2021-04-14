Darlington Raceway’s spring race will be called Goodyear 400

The grandstands are empty at Darlington Raceway before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Darlington Raceway has partnered with NASCAR’s tire manufacture as the title sponsor for its Mother’s Day race.

The track announced Wednesday the May 9 will be called the Goodyear 400.

The weekend is the first of two times that NASCAR’s top series will run at Darlington in 2021.

The track will also host the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend, the first race of NASCAR’s season-ending playoffs.

The May event will be a continuation of NASCAR’s throwback weekend celebration of the sport’s history.

Goodyear will provide tires with logos and lettering that NASCAR used in the 1960s and 1970s.