District Two Regional Stadium officially renamed after Wando’s Bob Hayes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- After 2 years of completed construction, the District Two Regional Stadium is taking it’s new name: ‘Robert E. Hayes Field.’ The gesture is honoring Wando High School’s longstanding Athletic Director Bob Hayes.

“He’s a wonderful friend, has a lot of compassion. He’s a great leader. He is loved by everybody in the Lowcountry,” says Assistant Athletic Director Mark Buchman.

Hayes is described as someone who always puts his students first. After decades of developing Wando’s athletic program, his impact is difficult to put into words.

“He’s made a world of difference since the day he got here,” says Charleston County School District’s C.O.O. Jeff Borowy. “We have won the Carlisle Cup for the past 4 or 5 years- which signifies that we’re the best athletic program at the 5-A level in the state of South Carolina,” says Buchman.

Hayes is currently battling cancer. Despite his condition, he was able to attend today’s dedication ceremony surrounded by his friends and family. The stadium that he helped design years ago will now display his name forever.





“A great opportunity to recognize, really, an entire career of incredible support for our students,” says Borowy.

As the Lowcountry wishes Coach Hayes well in his battle against cancer; every student athlete that steps on the Robert E. Hayes Field will be reminded of his incredible legacy.