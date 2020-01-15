Donnie Shell inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former NFL coach and player Tony Dungy, right, and former teammate with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Donnie Shell pose with his Hall of Fame bust during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – S.C. State University Board member and former Pittsburgh Steeler, Donnie Shell, has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to a press release from the university, Shell has been a staple in the world of football since his time on the university’s team in the 1970’s.

In 1974, Shell joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for 14 years.

Shell was a member of the “steel curtain”, a term coined for the Steelers’ “shutting down NFL offenses in the late 1970’s.”

After retiring from the NFL, Shell served as the director of player development programs for the Carolina Panthers, and later became a consultant to Johnson C. Smith University president, Dr. Ronald L. Carter.

Shell has received many honors both on and off the field.

The press release highlights some of his athletic accolades: “four Super Bowl wins; selected to represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl five consecutive times; retired as the strong safety career leader in interceptions with 51; selected to the All Steelers All-Time Team, the NFL Silver Anniversary Super Bowl Team and the Steelers 75th anniversary team.”

Off the field wins include: being recognized by the NFL for the Most Outstanding Player Program in 2000; being recognized by the NFL in 2002 as a pioneer in player development for his creative programs such as the Winston/Shell Award; receiving the NFL award for the Best Player Program.

Shell is also active in the community, participating in and organizing various fundraisers and initiatives.

Shell and his wife, Paulette Richardson Shell, have three children and grandchildren.