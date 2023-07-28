Public high schools began Fall football practice Friday. News 2 Sports visited Fort Dorchester, Burke, Philip Simmons, Summerville, Stall and Bishop England.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Mark Morgan
Posted:
Updated:
Public high schools began Fall football practice Friday. News 2 Sports visited Fort Dorchester, Burke, Philip Simmons, Summerville, Stall and Bishop England.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now