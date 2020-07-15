Fall sports will happen this year but with a delay, according to the South Carolina High School League

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina High School League fall sports are slated to happen but with a later start date this year.

The league’s executive committee approved a proposal on Wednesday that pushes the start of games back by a couple of weeks to September 1st, with the start of fall practices moved back to August 17th.

The plan allows for games to begin as late as October 2nd.

For football, it means a maximum of seven games followed by playoffs.

All fall sports would conclude by November 20th.

Proposals to flip the fall and spring seasons as well as to suspend current off-season workouts were rejected.