CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston’s men’s basketball team is set to play their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday as March Madness begins.

How did they get here? The Cougars embarked on a 20-game-win-streak – the longest in the country – and put the nation on notice this season.

From there, they got a bid to the “big dance” after winning the Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament.

They now enter the tournament tied for the best record at 31-3.

A watch party will take place at TD Arena in downtown Charleston with doors opening for fans at 2:00 p.m. There will be plenty of places to watch and cheer on the Cougars are restaurants across the Lowcountry like Kickin’ Chicken, The Alley, and Charleston Sports Pub.

College of Charleston students say they have been going to games all season and are now ready to cheer on their team once again as they enter the tournament.

“It’s honestly so cool to be a part of this college when all of this is going on,” said Lily Fisher.

“We’re really excited. We can’t wait to see the Cougs pull out a win,” said Jenna Maybaum.

“I’m pumped. I can’t wait to watch. Watch my boy Reyne Smith ball out with a couple of three balls,” said Porter Andrews.



The College of Charleston Cougars will meet San Diego State Aztecs in Thursday’s matchup. That game will begin at 3:10 p.m. in Orlando.