Fans will be allowed at College of Charleston basketball games this winter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston announced schedules for the upcoming 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons and will allow fans into the stadiums.

CofC Athletics said it has received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to welcome spectators to TD Arena when games kick-off this winter.

The arena, which seats 5,100 people, will be reduced to 30% capacity are part of the college’s plan to return to competitions.

According to a press release Wednesday, additional game day policies, procedures and safety measures instituted for any sporting events at TD Arena will be consistent with guidance from local, state, federal and College of Charleston officials.

Those policies and procedures will be presented in full at a later date.

Click Here To View CofC Men’s Basketball Schedule

Click Here To View CofC Women’s Basketball Schedule

Current College of Charleston season ticket holders will be contacted this week via e-mail to confirm purchase of their season tickets along with renewal opportunities and how to activate their online account through the new Paciolan ticketing system.

With approval from the presidents and athletic directors, the Colonial Athletic Association has finalized a complete conference schedule for men’s and women’s basketball. The schedules will once again include 18 games, but the format has been adjusted to limit travel and help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Men’s basketball will host five non-conference games in addition to its nine conference games for a 14-game home schedule at TD Arena. Women’s basketball will play five non-conference games including three at home against Wofford, Winthrop and NCAA Division III North Carolina Wesleyan College and two on the road at Clemson and North Carolina Central.