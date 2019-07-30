First Baptist First Practice

The 2019 football season officially began in the Lowcountry tonight.

The First Baptist Hurricanes hit the field for their first official practice as they were the first team to do so because they are the first team to play in the area.

They take on Trinity Byrnes just three weeks from now at home on August 16th.

The first practice marks a new era for the team – an era without running back Michel Dukes.

The now Clemson running back was looking on as the team looks to adapt a new identity with him gone.

“We used to be a spread team. We used to wing it all over the field but you know we had some dual threats with our quarterback and all so we’re kind of getting back to that,” says head coach Johnny Waters.

When you got guys like Sincere Brown, you don’t need much more inspiration to drop back and chuck the ball all over the field.

The 6 foot 4 inch wide receiver and Appalachian State commit comes into the year as the new face of the team.

His name may be Sincere, but his confidence is just flat out ruthless.

“I’m excited for everything. I feel like we’ve improved as of last year. Last year I feel like we were a great team, this year I feel like we’re a better team. When Mickey was here, I feel like we were a championship team. This year I feel like we are a championship team. Yeah, we’re even better,” says Brown.