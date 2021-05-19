First Tee Greater Charleston offering a day on the green for youth golfers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First Tee of Greater Charleston announced on Wednesday an initiative to remove financial barriers for young golfers.

Since its launch in January of 2021, more than 500 youth have participated and played free golf through the First Tee Greater Charleston’s “Swing It Forward CHS” effort.

The initiative will now become an annual effort, allowing children under the age of 18 to play a round of golf at no cost on select courses across the Lowcountry.

First Tee Greater Charleston is a nonprofit committed to providing the opportunity to learn the game of golf through structured, educational programs that build character and life-enhancing values in children and teens.

Participating facilities in 2021 include:

Berkeley Country Club, 772 Exeter Plantation Rd., Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461

Charleston Municipal, 2110 Maybank Hwy, Charleston, S.C. 29412

Patriots Point Links, 1 Patriots Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 29464

Wescott Golf Club, 5000 Wescott Club Dr., Summerville, S.C. 29485

Wrenwoods Golf Course, 100 Cusabee Trail, Joint Base Charleston, S.C. 29404

To learn more about the “Swing it Forward CHS” initiative or to donate to help the organization sustain these initiatives and other programs, visit: www.firstteegreatercharleston.org/swing-it-forward.