CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Citadel’s former head football coach Charlie Taaffe has died.

In a post on Facebook, Taaffe’s sister said he passed away after a short battle with widespread cancer.

Taaffee served as head football coach for the Citadel between 1987 and 1996 and was arguably the best in the military college’s history.

