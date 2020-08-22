Fort Dorchester remembers Coach Skip Parker

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Coach Skip Parker is known for being a gentle warrior.

“He was such a warrior, ” said Head Football Coach of Fort Dorchester High School, Steve Laprad. “Fighting his cancer, and the way he competed and coached.”

Coach Laprad got to know Parker on a different level:

“You know, I’m the only one that still calls him ‘Bernard'”, said Laprad. “He wrestled for me in high school and played football for me in high school.”

Parker went on to coach football and wrestling, while also being a mentor for many students.

“He was involved in everything,” said Laprad. “If it was youth, in our area, the parents knew him. He knew everybody. He just knows everybody across the state.”

Even while battling cancer, Parker continued to show up.

“I can remember the trainer making him get in the golf cart,” said Laprad. “I mean you got to sit down [referring to Parker’s health]. He never missed practice for anything. It’s crazy. That’s why I call him a gentle warrior.”

Parker’s focus was on more than just success at Fort Dorchester.

“We’ve been very fortunate to be very successful in a lot of sports,” said Laprad. “What people really don’t know is how much my coaching staff cares about the kids. I think it all comes from him, he was the most caring person.”

The impact Coach Skip Parker leaves is far greater than anyone can fathom.

“His legacy will live on forever,” said Laprad. “It will. I mean, he is Fort Dorchester. He has been there the whole time. He is what it’s all about.”