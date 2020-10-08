Fort Dorchester Swim Team pulls out of this weekends State Swim Meet after COVID-19 diagnosis

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Fort Dorchester Swim Team has pulled out of the upcoming state swim meet after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to a spokeswoman for Dorchester District 2, Pat Raynor, the team will not participate in the 2020 SCHSL State Swim Meet that was scheduled to take place this weekend in North Charleston after a person associated with the swim team tested positive for the virus.

The City of North Charleston announced last month the event would be held at the brand-new North Charleston Aquatics Center on October 10th through the 12th.

The district would not comment on whether the person was a student or staff member due to HIPPA laws.

Contact tracing is underway and a decision on quarantine has not yet been decided for team members, according to the district. They are currently following guidelines set by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Fort Dorchester was supposed to host the AAAAA and AAAA state meets, along with Ashley Ridge High School.