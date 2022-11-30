NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gabe Giardina will take the reins as Charleston Southern University’s new head football coach.

The news comes just weeks after Athletic Director Jeff Barber announced the college would not renew its contract with then-head coach Autry Denson, Jr.

Giardina will become the Buccaneers’ sixth head football coach in the program’s history. He comes to the college after previously serving as a coach at the University of Alabama, Delta State, Albany State, and a previous stint at Charleston Southern.

He once served as the Offensive Coordinator under Head Coach Jamey Chadwell where he helped win 36 games in four years “at the height of Charleston Southern football,” the college said.

“I would like to welcome Gabe Giardina back to Charleston Southern University,” said Barber. “As a Godly man, and with his experience and knowledge of our university and the Buccaneer football program, Gabe separated himself early as a strong candidate for this position. When combining all this with the success he and the Golden Rams team had as the Head Coach at Albany State, it became abundantly clear that he is the right person to lead our young men on the field and off. We all welcome Gabe, Wimberly and their boys to Buc Nation!”

According to CSU, Giardina has compiled a record of 37-17, including a 26-5 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) record, in that time frame including wins over multiple nationally ranked teams.

“The Giardina family is extremely excited to be coming home to Charleston Southern,” stated Giardina. “I would like to thank Dr. Costin, Jeff Barber, Courtney Hall and their team for making our dream a reality. I am honored to be the Head Coach at a place that has meant so much to us in the past and puts Christ first in everything it does. Wimberly, our boys, and I cannot wait to connect with the CSU football players, alumni and the Low Country.”

Charleston Southern University will formally introduce Giardina as its new head football coach during an announcement Friday morning.