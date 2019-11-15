Hanahan High School’s head football coach resigns

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan High School’s head football coach is stepping down.

Coach David Morbitzer announced his resignation on Thursday after two years with the Hawks.

Morbitzer finished his tenure with a 9 and 12 record. It includes a 1 and 8 record this year when the Hawks missed the playoffs for the first time in more than 20 years.

The principal released a statement about his resignation saying in part:

“We respect his decision, and have discussed the potential of having Coach Morbitzer remain on staff here at Hanahan High School next year.”