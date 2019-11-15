Live Now
Live impeachment hearings testimony & breakdown of the process

Hanahan High School’s head football coach resigns

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan High School’s head football coach is stepping down.

Coach David Morbitzer announced his resignation on Thursday after two years with the Hawks.

Morbitzer finished his tenure with a 9 and 12 record. It includes a 1 and 8 record this year when the Hawks missed the playoffs for the first time in more than 20 years.

The principal released a statement about his resignation saying in part:

“We respect his decision, and have discussed the potential of having Coach Morbitzer remain on staff here at Hanahan High School next year.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES