JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- James Island Charter High School (JICHS) head men’s basketball coach Brady Schuck is resigning from the program after two seasons, he announced Monday.

The Trojans finished last season with an 18-7 overall record and in first place in the region with a 10-0 record.

“Thank you for the support and great times that I experienced as a coach at James Island, both as an assistant coach and head coach,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter. “There are not many communities like James Island and I took great pride and appreciation being the head coach.”

While Schuck said he plans to move on to a “college coaching job,” he did not provide further details.

A Charleston native, Schuck attended James Island Charter and was named conference player of the year twice during his high school career. He eventually went on to play guard for the Furman University Paladins.

Two-time conference player of the year…Averaged double figures for four straight seasons and finished his career averaging 13.4 points per game

“This team and PROGRAM will always be special to me, and I look forward to the continued success,” he continued.

The school has not named a replacement yet.