Justin Moose visits Charleston Leaders Golf Tournament

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Leaders works to build up the community through foster leadership, and specialized training for both K-12 students and adults. Many golfers were in attendance today at their golf tournament to help raise money for the organization’s mission.

But, there was one special guest participating today. Justin Moose, who currently is the No. 6th ranked long driver in the world. The Director of Charleston Leaders, Larry Collett,

spoke about his organization and the help of moose.

“Our goal is to bring awareness to our mission which is fostering and developing leadership in our community,” said Collett. “I have to say it’s amazing to have Justin here. Just to be able to see when he hits the ball and how far it goes, and to see the excitement in our leaders that are playing today is really cool.”

What’s special about Justin Moose is getting the chance to not only watch him up-close hit the ball so far, but his ability to show off his skill to others. Moose talked with me about how

the long drive has changed his life.

“It is crazy, my previous history was in Corporate America and I had the opportunity to come on out and try something a little bit different,” said Moose. “I was able to win the Long Drive Tour my first time competing and finished second in the world in 2018. What I do is a little bit different than the normal golf day, and so it’s interesting to come on out and share it with everybody else who’s intrigued to see the golf ball go far.”

Justin knows how important the Charleston Leaders mission is of fostering and developing leadership in the community and wants to do more to help out other organizations.

“If there’s any way in the future that any other outings need support, said Moose. “I would be more than happy to help them out. Charleston Leaders did a good job reaching out and hopefully we have a really good day today.”