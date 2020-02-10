Local program selected to receive portion of $2.4 million in grants from U.S. Soccer Federation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local soccer program has been selected as a recipient of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s 2020 Innovate to Grow Fund.

The Fund provides grants to “Federation Members whose innovative programs show promise in building the sport of soccer at the grassroots level.”

Charleston’s U.S. Club Soccer is among the 27 members set to receive a portion of the collective $2.4 million in grants.

U.S. Club Soccer’s Coach Education Initiative for Current Players will use the funds to help “launch an accessible, comprehensive program to encourage and guide high school and college players into the coaching education pathway.”

To be considered, members are required to meet a comprehensive set of criteria: