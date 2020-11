CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s National Signing Day and three Lowcountry athletes will make a commitment to their school of choice.

Two student-athletes at Porter Gaud are expected to commit on Wednesday, including Denham Wojcik, who will play basketball for Harvard, and Mia Maclean who is signing with Wofford for lacrosse.

News 2 has also learned to Duke baseball commit Tyler Christmas, who goes to Fort Dorchester High School, will sign his letter of intent at a ceremony on Wednesday.