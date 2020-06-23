Lucy Beckham Bangles hit the practice field as they prepare for the 2020 football season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lucy Beckham Bengals will be taking to the field for the first time and battling it out for a change at a state title this upcoming season.

But before the lights turn on – the work must be put in.

“Handling it well. The kids are excited to get out the house and be able to get out here and get on this football field,” said Beckham Bengals head coach Jamel Smith You know, those kids have been in the house for a while. So, they’re excited to just come out here.”

Smith is taking the reins of this young team.

After spending last year at Wando and helping lead the Warriors to successful season, and a playoff berth, Coach Smith is hoping he can bring the same result to the Bengals.

“Looking pretty good. We got good numbers out here. Really good numbers. We’re going to improve on those numbers. We’ve got some good-looking physical kids out here,” he said. “So, you know, we just want to reach out to the community, and we like what we see so far.”

Although they’ll only be taking the field with freshman and sophomores on opening night, these kids are looking to make a statement right out of the gate.

“We’ve got something to prove in the way that it’s our first year at this school. We’ve got to show that the Beckham Bengals are here to stay and we’re not to be messed around with.”

“Yeah, I’m excited. We’re getting back into the sport. I can’t wait for football season. What can I say, it’s exciting. It’s hot, but it doesn’t matter. We’re still having fun. That’s all that matters.”

With football season growing closer by the minute, the Beckham Bengals are doing whatever it takes to make sure they’re ready.

“We’re just gonna work our tails off to get where we need to be and be ready to go.”

The Bengals are only in the first week of their pre-season workouts. They hope to have everything ready for week 1.