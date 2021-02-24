Meet local tennis sister duo: Claudia and Vivian Miller

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – From Chicago to the Lowcountry – Claudia and Vivian Miller are not only a sister duo, but ranked tennis players as well.

The Miller sisters both attend Ashley Hall High School. As a senior, Claudia is the oldest at 18 years old. She is currently a 4-star recruit that is ranked No. 182 nationally, according to Tennis Recruiting Net.

Claudia was an ice skater and would see the kids playing tennis when she would come out of practice. But, her tennis talents don’t fall too far from the tree.

“I think I was around six or seven years old and I tried every sport,” said Claudia. “Both my parents played tennis in high school.”

Vivian Miller is a 5-star recruit and is ranked top-50 in the nation, according to Tennis Recruiting Net. The 16-year-old junior remembers her childhood memories in sports being the same as Claudia’s.

“Like my sister, we played all the sports,” said Vivian. “Claudia probably got into tennis earlier than I did, but I followed and copied everything she did.”

Their bond is what makes them each so dangerous.

“My sister and I both play in national tournaments,” said Claudia. “We’re both nationally ranked so we get to travel to all of these cool places.”

Going to these tournaments and visiting these cool places, while also competing on the biggest of stages.

“I guess the first time I thought that I was really relevant nationally was winning Silver Ball which is second place at the biggest national tournament in the country,” said Vivian. “It was in doubles, so that was a really big moment for me. It gave me a lot of confidence that I am one of the top players.”

Claudia and Vivian train six days a week, and don’t have to look to far for motivation.

“I look up to my parents, but my coach, too,” said Claudia. “He was really good, played at Duke and he was an All-American.”

“As a coach, you’re always looking for people who are motivated and have a good attitude,” said Jonathan Stokke, the Miller sisters Tennis coach. “The reality is we spend three to four hours a day, every day of the week together and so they both have that in spades. They have great attitudes and I never have to motivate them. They both want to be the best that they can be. It’s been an absolute pleasure to coach them”

Vivian Miller and Coach Stokke at the The Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship

As Claudia and Vivian push each other to get better, their relationship grows on and off the court.

“I also look up to my sister too,” said Claudia. “We all kind’ve taught each other different things so it’s a really nice environment.”

“Growing up with Claudia playing tennis has been really really great,” said Vivian. “We’re each other’s biggest supporters and we’re so lucky to play with each other. Not a lot of siblings have that connection with their sibling.”

And it’s a connection that will stand no matter the distance.

Claudia is committed to playing at Middlebury College, while Vivian is in the process of being recruited by Division 1 schools for tennis.

“It’s just like every day, all my memories with tennis are really with her,” said Claudia. “I’m going to miss it when I go to college. I really am excited about college, but I am so lucky to have spent all this time playing tennis with my sister in addition to all the normal sister things. This is just another fun thing we get to do together.”