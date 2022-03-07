NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For a second year in a row, the Military Magnet Academy girls are the talk of the school.

They won their second consecutive state title on Friday and silenced some of the outside noise in the process.

“it felt good to let everybody know that we’re actually that team. Y’all might say this or that, but at the end of the day we still won,” Junior guard Rykia Jakes said.

It was an historic repeat for the Eagles as they matched the school’s predecessor.

“The last female team to do it in the CCSD (Charleston County School District) was Chicora. And this is the actual school that replaced Chicora. So we made an inside joke that we’re chasing ghosts,” said MMA girls head coach Nathaniel Taylor.

Inside the walls of the now, Military Magnet.

Friday’s win is shining a light on the entire school.

“It brings positive attention to the entire student body. So not only will people look at us in order to bring great things to them. There gonna look at other resources in order to bring forward the entire student body,” said MMA Assistant Principal Keria Waters.

A major accomplishment for Major Taylor’s girls.

The CCSD alum is hoping that his teams achievements will be a linchpin for other success around the school

“Hopefully it stimulates the whole athletic department, the band, everyone. There’s a lot of school spirit going on right now and it’s just a good day to be a Military Magnet Eagle,” Taylor said.

Now, with a bigger target on their backs after back to back titles.

There are goals that MMA didn’t meet this season.

The main one heading into next year is to three peat and erase all doubt.



