NASCAR to host limited fans at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – NASCAR on Monday announced plans to allow a limited number of fans into Darlington Raceway for the second day of the Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, scheduled for September 5 and 6.
The facility will follow health and safety protocols put forth by state, local, and federal public health officials.
Fans that have already purchased tickets “will be reseated in new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with new lower ticket pricing applied” to ensure social distancing.
Those in attendance “will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings, and maintain six feet of social distancing throughout the venue.”
The facility plans to provide details about camping at a later time.
Darlington President, Kerry Tharp, said “The Southern 500 is a time-honored tradition in motorsports, so we look forward to creating new NASCAR Cup Series Playoff memories with fans returning to Darlington Raceway.”