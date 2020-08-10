NASCAR to host limited fans at Darlington Raceway

FILE – In this May 11, 2012, file photo, a few fans are shown in the grandstands to watch NASCAR auto racing practice at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR will get its season back on track starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without spectators, and the premier Cup Series plans to race four times in 10 days at a pair of iconic tracks. The revised schedule released Thursday, April 30, 2020, goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday races — fulfilling fans longtime plea for midweek events. (AP Photo/Willis Glassgow, File)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – NASCAR on Monday announced plans to allow a limited number of fans into Darlington Raceway for the second day of the Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, scheduled for September 5 and 6.

The facility will follow health and safety protocols put forth by state, local, and federal public health officials.

Fans that have already purchased tickets “will be reseated in new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with new lower ticket pricing applied” to ensure social distancing.

Those in attendance “will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings, and maintain six feet of social distancing throughout the venue.”

The facility plans to provide details about camping at a later time.

Darlington President, Kerry Tharp, said “The Southern 500 is a time-honored tradition in motorsports, so we look forward to creating new NASCAR Cup Series Playoff memories with fans returning to Darlington Raceway.”