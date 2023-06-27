Charleston’s Emma Navarro has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open in Germany. She spoke with News 2 Sports Director Mark Morgan about her recent victory, plus
what it means to play Wimbledon next week.
by: Mark Morgan
Posted:
Updated:
Charleston’s Emma Navarro has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open in Germany. She spoke with News 2 Sports Director Mark Morgan about her recent victory, plus
what it means to play Wimbledon next week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>