CHARLESTON,SC

The Charleston Battery is getting ready to face off against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

This will be their 5th match-up this season.

Something that is normally unheard of.

The Battery is coming off a 2-1 victory against the Charlotte Independence, and is looking to punch their ticket to their first Conference Finals since 2013.

The Battery holds a 3-1 record against Tampa Bay.

As Charleston looks to hang their first Championship banner since 2012.