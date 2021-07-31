News 2 Sports Report: Football practice begins for student-athletes despite hot temps, plus 2 powerhouse schools join the SEC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday marked the first day of football practice for public schools across the Lowcountry.

Some coaches held workouts early in the morning to beat the oppressive heat that has settled in for the weekend.

Plus, the SEC made it official on Friday Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the league beginning July 1, 2025 – we hear from University of South Carolina head football coach Shawn Beamer about the two powerhouse additions.

We also check in on our hometown Olympians in this News 2 sports report.