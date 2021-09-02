No. 22 Coastal Carolina opens against The Citadel

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Grayson McCall (10) during an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell sees a new challenge for his surprising Chanticleers this fall: staying as hungry at chasing success as they were during their landmark 2020 season. Coastal Carolina is ranked No. 22 in the preseason this year, are not alone in the AP Top 25 with Louisiana-Lafayette right behind them at No. 23. It’s the first time the league has had a pair of teams in the preseason rankings. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

No. 22 Coastal Carolina hopes to continue its strong run when it opens against The Citadel on Thursday night.

The Chants started 11-0 and knocked off a pair of top-25 opponents in 2020 in what was among the biggest surprises of the COVID-19 impacted college football season.

Coastal Carolina qualified for the Sun Belt Championship game that was called off due to the virus.

The Chanticleers opened in the preseason Top 25 for the first time in school history.

They return several key players including Sun Belt player of the year in quarterback Grayson McCall.