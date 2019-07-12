North Charleston All-Star softball team is making history

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston All-Star softball team is headed to the state tournament after winning district. They are the first softball team from Wescott Park to advance this far.

The girls finished their regular and postseason undefeated to this point.

Wednesday night they were honored by the North Charleston Recreation Department and Mayor Keith Summey for their accomplishments. The team was sent off with new uniforms and some gear.

Head coach Joe Brinson is proud of his team and the growth of softball at Wescott Park.

The tournament starts on Saturday, July 13th.