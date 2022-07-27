NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Majors are continuing to dominate baseball in the South, claiming their second consecutive World Series championship title.

After winning the state title, the North Charleston team headed to Nashville, T.N. to face off against champions from 10 states in a five-day, double-elimination style tournament.

The Majors battled the team from Southland, L.A. in the final game, ultimately clinching the title with a 10-7 win in seven innings.

“We could not have had a better group of young men representing the City of North Charleston,” North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said. “This team has played a lot of baseball over the course of the season and all their hard work has culminated in another World Series title. I also congratulate the exceptional coaching staff that led this group throughout the season. Their hard work, countless volunteer hours and day to day dedication was a major factor in this team’s success.”

Wednesday’s win cements North Charleston as the winningest city of World Series championships in Dixie Majors Baseball.

“Throughout the tournament, our Majors played unbelievably good ball, but more importantly, they played as a team,” North Charleston mayor Keith Summey said. “A huge congratulations to our hometown champions.”

Mayor Summey also congratulated the Pre-Majors team who competed in the tournament but came up short saying “we are proud to have had both teams representing the City of North Charleston.”