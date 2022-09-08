NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston High School’s game against R.B. Stall has been moved to Thursday due to expected inclement weather on Friday.

The varsity teams will compete at the District 4 Stadium Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

North Charleston High School announced they have begun refund requests for those who purchased tuckers for the JV Game that was scheduled on Thursday. That game will be rescheduled for a later date in the season.

No other teams have announced schedule changes due to weather.