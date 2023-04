CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston Sophomore Emma Schimpf won the CAA Women’s Golf Championships individual award over the weekend,. The Oceanside alum was 3 under par for the tournament, good for a 5 shot win.

The Cougars also won the overall team championship for the second straight year.

Schimpf spoke with News 2 Sports Director Mark Morgan about her performance.