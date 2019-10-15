Parking alert issued for Saturday night at N. Charleston Coliseum

Breaking News
Courtesy of the North Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have issued a parking alert for Saturday night’s South Carolina Stingrays game at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The news release stated that a capacity crowd is expected. Attendees are encouraged to carpool and arrive early.

All Coliseum parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m., officials added. Off-site parking will be available at the North Charleston Fire Museum and Tanger Outlets starting at 5:00 PM. Free shuttles run from the North Charleston Fire Museum starting at 5:00 PM.

