PGA Championship ’21: A hole-by-hole look at Kiawah Island

FILE – Tiger Woods watches his drive from the 17th tee during the weather delayed third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, S.C., in this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012. Only about 10,000 spectators are allowed when the PGA returns to Kiawah next week, which should help with traffic issues. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The PGA Championship returns to Kiawah Island’s famed Ocean Course.

It was last played in 2012, where Rory McIlroy set the championship record with an eight-shot victory.

The course offers spectacular views along the Atlantic Ocean. Four holes head east away from the clubhouse, and then the next nine holes go west before turning back to the east along the ocean for the final five holes.

The tree on the third where Rory McIlroy had a ball get stuck has been removed by disease and replaced by another now called “Rory’s tree.”

