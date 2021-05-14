PGA Championship ’21: A look at key anniversaries in the PGA

FILE – PGA championship winner Jack Nicklaus smiles at the trophy after the golf tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., in this Feb. 28, 1971, file photo. It was the last time the event was held in February. (AP Photo/File)

Looking back at some key anniversary years in the PGA Championship brings out some first-time winners.

Walter Hagen won the first of his five PGA Championships a century ago.

FILE – Ben Hogan gets the PGA Championship trophy from PGA president Ed Dudley, left, after winning the golf tournament in Portland, Oregon, in this Aug. 25, 1946, file photo. Hogan beat Ed Oliver, right, 6 and 4. It was 75 years ago when Ben Hogan won the first of his nine majors at the 1946 PGA Championship.(AP Photo/Paul Wagner, File)

It was 75 years ago when Ben Hogan won the first of his nine majors at the 1946 PGA Championship.

Other first-timers included David Toms in 2001 and Keegan Bradley in 2011.

And then there was Jack Nicklaus. It was 50 years ago when the Golden Bear won at PGA National in Florida.

It was held in February that year, and it gave Nicklaus the career Grand Slam two times over.