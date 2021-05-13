PGA Championship ’21: Facts and figures for PGA at Kiawah

FILE – Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his victory on the 18th green in the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, S.C., in this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, file photo. The PGA is limiting attendance at Kiawah this year to 10,000 fans a day. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The PGA Championship returns to Kiawah Island for the second major of the year.

Collin Morikawa is the defending champion after winning last August before no fans at Harding Park. Rory McIlroy set the PGA record at Kiawah in 2012 when he won by eight shots.

Recent history would favor a young American. The last four PGA champions were in their 20s.

That’s the longest such streak since the late 1930s.

Americans have won 17 of the last 24 majors. McIlroy is the favorite to win.