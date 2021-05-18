PGA Championship returns to Kiawah Island, LPGA returns to America

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – The PGA Championship returns to Kiawah Island in South Carolina for the second major of the year.

Rory McIlroy set a championship record with an eight-shot victory at Kiawah in 2012.

This field shows why it is the strongest of the four majors with 99 of the top 100 players in the world.

Jordan Spieth gets another crack at completing the career Grand Slam.

The LPGA Tour starts an eight-week stretch in the U.S. with the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia.

The tournament at Kingsmill Resort features the return of Paula Creamer. One of the most popular players on the LPGA, she hasn’t competed since October 2019.