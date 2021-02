CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –

The Phillip Simmons girls basketball team hosted Barnwell for the first round of playoffs for the SCHSL 2A region.

The Iron Horses were down 15 points at one point, but ended up making a come back scoring 33 points in the 4th quarter.

Phillip Simmons takes down Barnwell 66 to 65. They return home again on Wednesday for the second round of playoffs.