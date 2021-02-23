Previously sold out PGA Tour event on Kiawah Island will now have reduced spectator capacity

Tiger Woods walks to the 18th green during the weather delayed third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, S.C., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2021 PGA Championship will be held at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort with a limited number of spectators this spring.

In a press release Tuesday, organizers say the decision to play with a spectator capacity of approximately 10,000 per day was made in coordination with the state of South Carolina, MUSC, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The event, which previously sold out, will take place between May 17 and 23, and the PGA of America will notify ticket holders of their order status by email.

Organizers say the limited number of tickets will be allocated based on a combination of factors, including the purchaser’s original registration group, time of purchase and daily inventory available.

Those who do not receive a ticket will receive a full refund.

“We’re excited to welcome spectators back to the PGA Championship this May in a way that is responsible and aligned with current South Carolina health protocols,” said PGA of America President Jim Richerson. “While we wish we could accommodate the sellout crowds who had purchased tickets, the 2021 PGA Championship will be steeped in gratitude as the best players in the world compete on the historic Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Individuals or groups who purchased tickets from a secondary market platform other than pgachampionship.com or PRIMESPORT should contact that site directly. The PGA of America will be unable to process refunds for those tickets.