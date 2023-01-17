Woodland’s Kam Pringle will announce his college choice on Sunday.
He spoke with News 2 Sports about his final list, plus whether he feels any pressure to pick South Carolina or Clemson.
by: Mark Morgan
Posted:
Updated:
by: Mark Morgan
Posted:
Updated:
Woodland’s Kam Pringle will announce his college choice on Sunday.
He spoke with News 2 Sports about his final list, plus whether he feels any pressure to pick South Carolina or Clemson.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>