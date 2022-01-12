R.B. Stall High School announces new head football coach

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – R.B. Stall High School has named its new head football coach.

Benjamin Lailson, who recently served as co-defensive coordinator at Phillip Simmons High School in Berkeley County, will lead the Warriors.

Leaders with the Charleston County School District said Lailson “helped the Iron Horses win their first-ever region title in 2021 and make the third round of the South Carolina High School League AAA playoffs” during his time in Berkeley County.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Lailson as the next head football coach at Stall High School,” said Principal Jeremy Carrick. “We feel he possesses all the qualifications we are looking for to lead our program and more, but most of all, we are confident he is the perfect fit for our school and school community.”

CCSD said Lailson will lead the Warriors for the start of spring practice. It will be his first head coaching job in football at the varsity level.

“He does have 13 years of coaching football in the Lowcountry, and 19 years of experience overall,” leaders said.

Lailson also spent 10 years at Timberland High School where he served as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the Wolves and was part of two state championships (2011 and 2014) and eight region titles there.

“Thank you to Mr. Carrick, R.B. Stall High School, and Charleston County School District for this great opportunity,” Lailson said. “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to lead the Warriors. I look forward to the hard work, challenges, and success that come with this role of being the head football coach. I am eagerly waiting to meet with the coaches and team so we can begin our preparation for next football season. I see great potential in these athletes and look forward to growing with them, the coaches, the community, and our school staff. Go Warriors!”

Lailson played football at the college level for Charleston Southern University.