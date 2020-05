GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Recreation has now opened registration for Summer and Fall sports available online or in person with social distancing guidelines.

If your child has played at the Goose Creek Recreation Department before and they have his/her birth certificate on file, you can set up an online account to register.

Office hours may vary upon the day and you are recommended to check the registration list to see when you should be registered.