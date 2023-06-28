GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Registration is open for the inaugural Goose Creek City Amateur golf tournament happening next month at Crowfield Golf Club.

City leaders say the 36-hole tournament happens the weekend of July 15 and 16 with practice rounds scheduled for July 14.

“I’m excited to show off our challenging and well-maintained municipal golf course,” said Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib in a tweet. “Looking forward to the best amateur golfers coming out!”

The field is limited to 120 players and the deadline to register is Wednesday, July 5.

You can register online by clicking here.