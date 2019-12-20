RiverDogs to introduce youth travel team in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs will begin a youth travel team program this January.

According to a press release, Chris Singleton will be heading the program. Singleton is the Director of Community Outreach for the RiverDogs and has also played as a minor league outfielder with the Chicago Cubs.

The players will have the opportunities to interact with the RiverDogs team and play on the field at Riley park, according to the press release.

Singleton said that “the RiverDogs are looking forward to teaching both on field skills and life skills by requiring every player and coach to continually engage in philanthropic activities throughout the season.”

The team will compete mostly in regional tournaments.

The RiverDogs provided some important information for those interested:

Open tryouts will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the West Ashley High School baseball field.

Check-in will start at 9:00 a.m., and the tryout will begin at 10:00a.m.

Players who are eligible to participate in 9u through 12u programs are invited.