Rocco Adrian to stay on as Wando High School’s head football coach

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wando High School announced Rocco Adrian will continue as the school’s head football coach.

According to CCSD, Adrian served as the programs’ interim head coach this past fall and will continue to lead the Warriors into the 2021 football season.

It comes after the team’s former head coach, Jimmy Noonan, announced his resignation in February 2020, saying it was a “personal decision to move on and explore other opportunities.”

CCSD Photo: Rocco Adrian

“After interviewing a number of candidates for the Wando head football coach position, we realized that we had the best man for the job already doing the job,” said Wando principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer. “He has an abundance of knowledge of football, but most importantly, Coach Adrian knows our student-athletes, our coaches, and our community. I have no doubt that he will continue to work hard to give our football program recognition while also instilling dedication, integrity, and life skills in our athletes.”

The Charleston County School District said Adrian is going into his fourth year overall at Wando. He spent two seasons coaching the Warriors’ defensive backs before becoming the interim head coach in 2020.

“I would like to thank Dr. Eppelsheimer, Mark Buchman, the Wando administration, and the entire Wando football family for allowing me the opportunity to continue leading the football program,” Adrian said. “I am excited about the direction the program is moving and look forward to seeing where it can go.”

Adrian worked on the coaching staff at Furman University and North Greenville University before joining Wando.