SCHL State Swim Meet to be held at the new North Charleston Aquatics Center in October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The brand-new North Charleston Aquatics Center will host the 2020 SCHL State Swim Meet in October.

This year’s event will look much different from previous events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be held over two days, with the Girls’ Meet taking place on Saturday, October 10 and the Boys’ Meet on Monday, October 12.

Officials with the City of North Charleston say capacity restrictions will be enforced to limit crowd size, and spectators will not be allowed inside the facility.

The meets will be live streamed for spectating through the NFHS Network.

Photo: City of North Charleston

“We have always envisioned the North Charleston Aquatics Center to sit at the crossroads of aquatics education and world-class athletic competition,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “Hosting the SCHSL State Swim Meet brings our vision to fruition. We look forward to an action-packed competition and wish the swimmers the best of luck.”

The North Charleston Aquatic Center was made possible through a partnership between the City of North Charleston and Dorchester School District 2. It features a 10-lane, 50M competition pool and a separate 8-lane, 25-yard therapy/warm-up pool.

“Swim is one of the most popular sports we host, and this year is no exception. We look forward to the sights and sounds of the city and the ambiance of the North Charleston Aquatics Center,” said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton.

“We are excited to bring an event of this magnitude to North Charleston and are honored to have been selected to host the SCHSL State Swim Meet,” said Director of Recreation Doyle Best. “This year’s meet poses certain challenges, but the City of North Charleston is up to the task. We look forward to hosting a great competition and showcasing our new, state of the art facility.”

The North Charleston Aquatic Center is normally open to the public and serves as the home site for DD2’s Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, and Summerville High School swim teams.