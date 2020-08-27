SCHSL releases health protocols for high school sports facilities, fans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC High School League on Thursday released guidelines detailing health and safety protocols for high school sports fans this fall.

The guidelines “will apply if attendance at a venue exceeds the Governor’s Executive Order for spectator capacity (50% capacity or 250 persons at the venue, whichever comes first.)”

Each school is asked to “determine what capacity their venue can accommodate so that people remain six feet apart at all times,” with the exception of indoor facilities, which should be capped at 50% capacity.

Facilities will be undergoing enhanced sanitation procedures to reduce possible contamination.

General guidelines require staff, spectators, and athletes to stay home if they feel sick, have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, or have tested positive themselves.

Face coverings must be worn at all times by “staff, spectators, and anyone associated with an auxiliary group.” The use of megaphones “and any other similar artificial noisemakers that could potentially spread respiratory droplets” is prohibited.

SCHSL also says that “spectators should not be able to cross from one side of a venue to the other during the contest to limit communities from interaction,” and that “congregating in groups inside a venue is not allowed.”

Tailgating the events is prohibited.

In addition to the general guidelines, SCHSL has released specific guidance for individual sports.

Click here to view general and sport-specific guidance.