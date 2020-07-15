SCHSL releases tentative fall sports schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) fall sports are slated to happen but with a later start date this year.

The league’s executive committee approved a proposal for a tentative sports schedule on Wednesday, with practices slated to begin August 17. A week prior to the scheduled start date, the SCHSL will review current conditions and determine if it is safe to move forward with practices. If it is not, a new start date will be determined.

SCHSL says that “each time the start date is moved/delayed, the length of the sports season as well as the playoffs will have to be evaluated to determine the best option for each sport.”

The current tentative schedule includes a seven-game football season, with the first game on September 11, the playoffs beginning October 30, and the state finals on November 20. Teams that do not make the playoffs will be allowed one additional game, according to the SCHSL.

Tentative schedules for other sports include:

Girls’ tennis , with the first match on August 31, playoffs beginning on October 19, and state finals on October 31.

, with the first match on August 31, playoffs beginning on October 19, and state finals on October 31. Girls’ volleyball, with the first match on August 31, playoffs beginning on October 19, and state finals on October 31.

with the first match on August 31, playoffs beginning on October 19, and state finals on October 31. Girls’ golf , with the first contest on August 31, qualifiers on October 19, and state finals on October 26 and 27.

, with the first contest on August 31, qualifiers on October 19, and state finals on October 26 and 27. Swim , with the first meet on August 31 and state finals on October 10 and 12.

, with the first meet on August 31 and state finals on October 10 and 12. Cross Country , with the first meet on August 31, qualifiers the week of November 2-7, and state finals the week of November 9-14.

, with the first meet on August 31, qualifiers the week of November 2-7, and state finals the week of November 9-14. Competitive cheer, with the first competition on September 12, upper/lower qualifiers the week of November 2-7, and state finals the week of November 9-14.

All fall sports would conclude by November 20th.

Proposals to flip the fall and spring seasons as well as to suspend current off-season workouts were rejected.

The plan is fluid, and will be adjusted as needed.

Commissioner, Jerome Singleton, said “we have been overcome with grief and outright

disappointment since mid-March when the nation was at a standstill with the onset of Covid-19. What has followed is months of uncertainty, confusion, and despair. That ends now! We are forging ahead with the information we have, placing as many health and safety precautions at the frontline and allowing fall sports to continue with adjustments.”