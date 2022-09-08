NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Stingrays will hit the ice at the end of October for their 30th anniversary season.

Fans can purchase single game tickets on presale beginning Sept. 8 for 30% using code: RAYS30.

The Stingrays finished the 2021-2022 regular season in seventh place in the South Division of the East Coast Hockey League with a 28-38 record.

The presale discount offer ends on Sunday, Sept. 11.

In addition to the ticket sale, the Stingrays organizations is getting fans in the spirit with a “Fan Fest” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The team will unveil a new third jersey to be worn during select games and fans will have the opportunity to meet head coach Brendan Kotyk and current players.

You can RSVP for “Fan Fest” here.

The Stingrays will face off against the Norfolk Admirals in their home opener on Oct. 22.