SoCon, Nexstar partner for basketball broadcast package

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via SoCon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southern Conference (SoCon), Ingles Markets, and Nexstar Broadcasting on Wednesday announced the ‘Ingles SoCon Game of the Week’ broadcast package.

The package will include 14 games from SoCon colleges across six states, including nine regular-season men’s games, “all four quarterfinal games of the men’s portion of the Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championships,” and the women’s title game.

SoCon includes The Citadel, East Tennessee State University, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Furman University, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Western Carolina University, Wofford College, Mercer University, Samford University, and Virginia Military Institute.

The games will air on WCBD at the following times:

  • Jan. 2 – ETSU at UNCG, 5:00 p.m.
  • Jan. 9 – Chattanooga at The Citadel, TBD
  • Jan. 16 – Western Carolina at Mercer, 2:00 p.m.
  • Jan. 23 – VMI at Mercer, 12:00 p.m.
  • Jan. 30 – Samford at Western Carolina, 1:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 6 – Wofford at Furman, 4:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 13 – Samford at VMI, 1:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 20 – Chattanooga at UNCG, 5:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 27 – Wildcard weekend
  • March 6 – Men’s tournament quarterfinals, 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
  • March 7 – Women’s tournament final, 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Nominate a Remarkable Woman

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES