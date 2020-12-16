SoCon, Nexstar partner for basketball broadcast package

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southern Conference (SoCon), Ingles Markets, and Nexstar Broadcasting on Wednesday announced the ‘Ingles SoCon Game of the Week’ broadcast package.

The package will include 14 games from SoCon colleges across six states, including nine regular-season men’s games, “all four quarterfinal games of the men’s portion of the Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championships,” and the women’s title game.

SoCon includes The Citadel, East Tennessee State University, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Furman University, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Western Carolina University, Wofford College, Mercer University, Samford University, and Virginia Military Institute.

The games will air on WCBD at the following times: