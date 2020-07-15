South Carolina Stingrays announce Ryan Blair as team’s new head coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Stingrays announced who will lead the team following Steve Bergin’s departure as head coach last week.

Ryan Blair, who was hired as the team’s assistant coach and manager of hockey operations last summer, will become the Stingrays 10th head coach.

He helped the Stingrays to the ECHL’s best regular-season record during the 2019-20 season while working under Head Coach Steve Bergin.

“Ryan was instrumental in helping our team to a 44-14-4 record this past season,” said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. “I was very impressed with his work ethic and professionalism. He did a great job running our defense and developing our players.”

According to a media release from the Stingrays, Blair also helped oversee the best defensive club in the ECHL last year, as the Stingrays surrendered a league-low 2.37 goals per game.

“We are confident that Ryan will be very successful as the next head coach following a long line of accomplished Stingray coaches,” said Stingrays Principal Owner Todd Halloran. “He has the trust and respect of the players which was one of many attributes that led to his selection. We can’t wait to get on the ice with Ryan at the helm.”

Prior to joining the Rays organization, Blair held the Director of Hockey Operations position with the UMass-Lowell men’s hockey team under head coach Norm Bazin during 2018-19.